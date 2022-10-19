A woman is facing multiple assault charges after Massachusetts authorities say she unleashed bees on deputies who were enforcing an eviction, according to a release from the Hampden County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place on the morning of October 12 at the scene of an ongoing eviction in Longmeadow, just south of Springfield. Rorie Susan Woods, 55, arrived at the site in a blue SUV, the release said, and immediately began opening the lids of the beehives she was towing.

CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.