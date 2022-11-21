What started as a joyous night of laughter and dancing devolved into a scene of terror when a gunman walked into an LGBTQ club and immediately opened fire.

"I looked up and saw the outline of a man holding a rifle at the entrance of the club -- probably about 15 feet from me," said Michael Anderson, who was bartending at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.

CNN's Amanda Watts, Chris Boyette, Hannah Sarisohn, Casey Tolan, Michelle Watson, Sam Fossum, Andy Rose, Eric Levenson and Amir Vera contributed to this report.

