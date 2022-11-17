Authorities in Gaithersburg, Maryland are launching a criminal investigation into a condo explosion that caused a building to partially collapse on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and 14 injured, fire officials announced.

At least 100 fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene after reports of an explosion and fire around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, kicking off a massive multi-day search-and-rescue operation, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials said. Efforts to locate residents and potential victims unaccounted for will continue Friday.

CNN's Isa Kaufman-Geballe, Elliot C. McLaughlin and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

