Maryland law enforcement and school district officials are investigating why an elementary school teacher made unfounded claims that multiple stabbings occurred at the school before walking 27 fifth-graders off campus to a local café.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies received a call about multiple stabbings at Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Monrovia is roughly 40 minutes west of Baltimore.