After over twenty years in captivity, Mark, the last of Albania's "restaurant bears," has safely arrived at his new home, an animal sanctuary in Austria, according to the animal rescue group Four Paws International.

So-called "restaurant bears" have historically been kept in tiny cages near restaurants or hotels, where they served as an attraction for tourists, according to Four Paws. In 2016, the nonprofit launched the "Saddest Bears" campaign in an effort to relocate the more than 30 bears being used as entertainment in the country.

