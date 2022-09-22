Mar-a-Lago special master orders Trump team to back up any claims of FBI 'planting' evidence

The special master overseeing the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation has ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to back up out-of-court assertions that the FBI may have planted evidence at the property during their search last month.

Judge Raymond Dearie, the court-appointed special master, said in a filing Thursday that Trump's team needs to submit a sworn declaration saying if they believe the Justice Department included any items on their "inventory" of materials taken from Mar-a-Lago that were not actually seized during the search.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

