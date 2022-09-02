Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings

On September 2, US District Judge Aileen Cannon released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court. Mar-a-Lago is pictured here on August 10.

 Steve Helber/AP

US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.

The search inventory released showed that classified documents had been mixed in with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.

