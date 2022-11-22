Mar-a-Lago documents: Appeals court hearing to determine future of special master review

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments to determine the future of the special master for Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents.

 Department of Justice

As former President Donald Trump faces the new reality of a special counsel leading Justice Department investigations on his conduct, a federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should remove what has been a notable hurdle in one of the probes.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals will scrutinize a lower court's requirement that a special master review the materials FBI seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and resort in August.

