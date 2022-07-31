Manchin says Republicans in 'normal times' would be supporting energy, health care bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia attends a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on July 19.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin argued Sunday that Republicans would in "normal times" support an energy and health care bill he recently negotiated with leaders of his party, saying the major piece of legislation addresses key areas the GOP has long championed.

"I think it's a great piece of legislation and on normal times, my Republican colleagues would be for something such as this. We've basically paid down debt, (which) is what they want. We've accelerated permitting, which is what they want. And we've increased production of energy, which is what they want. We've done things that we should be doing together," Manchin, who represents West Virginia, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

