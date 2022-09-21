Manchin releases details of energy permitting deal that could complicate passage of government spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin is seen in the Senate Subway during a vote in the US Capitol in early September. Manchin released his plan on September 21 to expedite permits for energy projects.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin released his plan Wednesday evening to expedite permits for energy projects, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to add to the short-term spending bill that must pass by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.

Schumer agreed to pass permitting overhaul during the negotiations to win Manchin's support for last month's sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.