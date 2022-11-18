Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Patterson, 29, was at Federal Detention Center Miami in Florida when he was found unresponsive at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Prisons. Staff at the prison and responding EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the facility, according to BOP.

CNN's Amir Vera contributed to this report.