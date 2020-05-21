The man whose video recording of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case.
The GBI announced the arrest of William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment charges on Thursday. He will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.
Bryan's video of the Feb. 23 of Arbery began circulating on social media last month, prompting a national outcry and the involvement of the GBI in the investigation. Multiple district attorneys have recused themselves in the case, and it is now being prosecuted by the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.
Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were seen in the video chasing Arbery and shooting him in a roadway were previously arrested on murder charges. GBI agents executed a search warrant on the McMichael's home on Tuesday.
(1) comment
No surprise there, I said on Twitter earlier in the week that this guy was the assigned camera man. Why? His lack of audible response during the episode. He's as much a part as the father and son. Well done GBI.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.