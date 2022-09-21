A man who attacked New York Police Department officers in a Jihadist-inspired attack in 2020 was sentenced 30 years in prison Wednesday, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Dzenan Camovic, a Bosnian national who was living in Brooklyn illegally, was inspired by terrorism, prosecutors said, adding he will be deported after completing his sentence.

