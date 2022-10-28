Man who assaulted Pelosi's husband with hammer was looking for House speaker, source says

Paul Pelosi (right), the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple's home in San Francisco early on October 28. Pelosi is pictured here in Washington, DC, on March 17.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco by a male assailant early Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell CNN.

The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the speaker of the House, according to a source briefed on the attack. The intruder confronted the speaker's husband in their San Francisco home shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" according to the source.

