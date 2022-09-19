Man set to plead guilty after largest-known seizure of meth-laced Adderall pills in the US, authorities say

Authorities announced on September 19 one of the largest seizures in the nation of counterfeit Adderall pills laced with methamphetamine.

 Tom Mooney/The Providence Journal/USA Today Network

A Rhode Island man is set to plead guilty in what is being called the largest known seizure of counterfeit meth-laced Adderall pills in the US, authorities said Monday.

The significant seizure comes as federal authorities continue to warn of an "alarming increase" in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and meth in the US. Counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids -- like Xanax or Adderall -- but contain potentially fatal doses of fentanyl or meth are being found in every state, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

