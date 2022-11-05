Five people were found dead in a southern Maryland home Friday in a murder-suicide incident, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office statement on Saturday.

The bodies were found in a house in La Plata, roughly a 35-mile drive south of Washington, DC, by law enforcement officers around 4 p.m. on Friday after a witness called 911 to report a shooting, Charles County sheriff's spokesperson Diane Richardson said on Friday.

CNN's Amanda Musa and Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.