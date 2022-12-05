One of the people charged in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker last year has been sentenced to 21 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Monday.

James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and "admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike" as part of a settlement, the DA's office said in a statement.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg and Stella Chan contributed to this report.