The man accused of raping and impregnating a child who later traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, court documents show.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, is charged with two counts of felony rape, according to an indictment handed down by a jury in Franklin County, Ohio. CNN has previously reported that the girl was 10 years old when she sought an abortion, and the indictment says she was 9 years old when the rapes took place, allegedly by Fuentes.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this story.

