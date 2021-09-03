A man was in critical condition after a shark attacked him, partially severing his leg, when he fell overboard while untangling fishing nets from a boat propeller in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Coast Guard said a medical helicopter transferred the 64-year-old man to a hospital early Friday morning after the attack 35 miles from Grand Isle, Louisiana.
"The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel's propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species," the Coast Guard said in a news release.
"Crew members aboard the Moon Glow (the fishing vessel) applied a tourniquet to the man's partially amputated leg and radioed for help."
When the Coast Guard received the first radio call at 12:51 a.m., a duty flight surgeon recommended medical evacuation by helicopter.
"When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man's leg," the Coast Guard said in the press release. "The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition."
Films like ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Fight Club’ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ are probably in your DVD collection – if you still have one, that is. But did you know that some of the films which are considered classics today flopped at the box office on first release? Here are ten iconic movies that… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.