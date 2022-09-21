Man facing murder charges after 2-year-old was found dead in stolen car following fatal shooting of his father, police in Houston say

A suspect will face murder charges in a case where a 2-year-old was found dead in an SUV. Police found the missing SUV after a desperate search, and said the child was in the back seat and unresponsive.

 KTRK

Preliminary murder charges have been filed against a man arrested in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a stolen SUV Tuesday just hours after the child's father was shot to death, Houston police announced in a news release.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Bolanle Fadairo, faces charges of two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, the release said. Fadairo did not have an attorney listed as of Thursday morning.

