Man convicted in 2008 murders of his daughters sentenced to life in prison without parole

Yaser Abdel Said was sentenced to life in prison for the 2008 killings of his two daughters. Said remained a fugitive for more than 12 years.

Yaser Abdel Said was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of capital murder in the 2008 killings of his two daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, according to a news release from the office of Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot.

On New Year's Day 2008, Said took his two daughters for a ride in his taxi. Hours later, the girls' lifeless bodies were found, with multiple gunshots wounds, in Said's abandoned cab. Before she died, Sarah made a brief, desperate call for help. By the time the police located the cab, the sisters were dead, and Said had disappeared, along with his handgun and all of his savings, CNN previously reported.

