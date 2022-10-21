A man in Washington state has been charged with a federal hate crime in connection with a 2018 attack on a Jehovah's Witnesses' place of worship, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Mikey Diamond Starrett, 50, is accused of shooting at and damaging the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall of Yelm, Washington, in May 2018, according to an indictment filed in a Washington district court Wednesday. Prosecutors allege he targeted the house of worship "because of the religious character of the property."

CNN's Taylor Romine and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

