A 63-year-old man was assaulted in what police are calling an antisemitic attack in New York's Central Park on Wednesday, according to the New York Police Department.

The man was walking in the park when another man in his mid-40's allegedly ambushed him from behind, causing the older man to fall, chip his tooth and break his hand, police said.

CNN's Mark Morales, Lauren del Valle, Eric Levenson and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

