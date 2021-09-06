A man suspected of opening fire into a crowd on the street in Athens, Georgia, over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said.
Seven people were injured early Sunday morning, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a news release posted on Facebook.
Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, turned himself in to authorities in Wilkes County on Monday, police Public Information Officer Shaun Barnett said.
Barnett said Williams will be transferred to the Athens-Clarke County Jail by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office "when a deputy is available to do so."
CNN affiliate WSB reported the shooting happened in downtown Athens as students and fans filled the streets to celebrate the University of Georgia's victory in football over Clemson. The game was played Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Police said officers responded to a shooting in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. A large fight had broken out and during the fight, "a male suspect began discharging a firearm into the crowd that was fighting," the release from the police department said.
All seven injured were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said.
Detectives identified Williams as the suspect and say multiple arrest warrants have been issued stemming from the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.