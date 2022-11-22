The man accused of driving an SUV into a Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store, killing one person and injuring 20 others, has been identified as Bradley Rein, a prosecutor's office tweeted Tuesday.

The 53-year-old has been charged with "reckless homicide by motor vehicle," the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in the tweet. Rein was arrested Monday night and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court, the tweet said without providing a date and time.

CNN's Braden Walker contributed to this report.

Tags