A man in North Dakota was charged with felony vehicular homicide after he fatally struck a teenager with his SUV following what he said was a "political argument," authorities said.

Shannon Brandt, 41, told troopers he felt threatened and "admitted to striking the pedestrian with his car because he had a political argument with the pedestrian and believed the pedestrian was calling people to come get him," according to a probable cause document filed in court.

CNN's Rachel Webb contributed to this report.

