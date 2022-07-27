Man accused of killing woman pushing their baby in a stroller is indicted on murder and firearm charges

A 20-year-old woman pushing a baby in a stroller was shot in the head at close range and killed Wednesday night on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

 WCBS

The man accused of killing a young mother as she pushed their baby in a stroller was indicted for murder Wednesday, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Isaac Argro, 23, appeared in the New York Supreme Court on Monday and was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, in June on New York's Upper East Side.

CNN's Kiely Westhoff and Samantha Beech contributed to this report.

