Man accused of killing 6 at Waukesha Christmas parade found guilty of intentional homicide

Darrell Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide on October 26 for driving his SUV into a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, killing six people and wounding dozens more.

 Pool/WTMJ

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for the convictions.

