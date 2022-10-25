Darrell Brooks told jurors Tuesday during closing arguments he did not intentionally plow a SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, which left six dead and dozens more injured.

Brooks has been representing himself during this roughly three-week trial. He tearfully asked jurors during his 50-minute closing argument to consider whether the car could have malfunctioned during the incident last November and the effects the trial -- along with the negative press -- has had on his family.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.