The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle while he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year pleaded no contest to two charges and was subsequently sentenced to 270 days in county jail Wednesday, officials said.

Isaiah Lee pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery charges and entering a restricted area during a live event, Ian Thompson, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, told CNN.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.