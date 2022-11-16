The man accused of killing an Alabama college student in 2019 could face the death penalty if convicted after being indicted by a grand jury on three counts of capital murder, Alabama's attorney general announced.

Aniah Blanchard was a 19-year-old student at Southern Union State Community College who went missing in October 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. Her remains were discovered weeks later in a wooded area of Macon County, and her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound.

CNN's Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.