A landslide killed at least 19 people while they slept at a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, state media reported citing the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for 14 people still missing.

The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital, Kuala Lumpur, occurred about 3 a.m. (1900 GMT), tearing down a hillside into an organic farm with camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement.

CNN's Martin Goillandeau contributed reporting.