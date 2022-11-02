Dario Otero Jr., affectionately known as DJ, admires Jackie Robinson for making history as the first Black American to play Major League Baseball.

DJ, 13, said Robinson proved that Black players too could excel in professional baseball. But 75 years after the league was desegregated, DJ said he is the only Black baseball player on his youth travel team.

CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis and Homero de la Fuente contributed to this report.