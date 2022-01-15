Firefighters battled a massive, 11-alarm fire Friday night at a chlorine manufacturing plant in New Jersey that could be seen from miles away and led to warnings about air quality in the region.
One firefighter was injured by debris and transported to hospital, Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost Sr. said during a Facebook live briefing held by the Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora.
Authorities said there were multiple structures on fire at the Qualco Chlorine building, a pool chlorine manufacturing company. The facility has a combined 100,000 square feet of production space, the mayor said.
A "portion of the building did have chlorine in it, that seems to be under control at this time," the fire chief said. "We'll be monitoring that also throughout the night."
Most of the building where the fire originated has collapsed, the fire chief said.
Earlier, Lora urged residents who lived near the fire to keep their windows and doors closed.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
