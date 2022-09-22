Macron warns of 'crisis of democracies,' including in US, in exclusive US interview

 Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron is warning about a "crisis of democracies," including in the United States, following years of "pressure" and "destabilization" efforts in an exclusive US interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Asked by Tapper if he's worried about American democracy, Macron replied, "I worry about all of us."

