Obit Luicanne Goldberg

New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg, pictured here in New York in 1998, has died at the age of 87.

 Emile Wamsteker/AP

Lucianne Goldberg, the literary agent who suggested to Linda Tripp that she record her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky talking about her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 87.

Jonah Goldberg, the conservative political columnist who also is a CNN political commentator, confirmed his mother's death on Twitter Thursday.