Louisiana judge resigns and apologizes following video with racial slurs By Melissa Alonso, CNN Dec 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Lafayette, Louisiana, city court judge resigned Friday after a video surfaced earlier this month showing people using racist language at her home.Michelle Odinet took a leave of absence after a video surfaced showing surveillance footage of an outdoor altercation with a burglary suspect being played on a television at her house.As the unseen spectators watched the video, they commented on the footage while repeatedly using a racial slur for African Americans, CNN has reported. "Ms. Odinet understands that this is the end of her public service, but only the beginning of what she must to do to earn the forgiveness of the community," attorney Dane Ciolino said.In her resignation letter addressed to Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer, Odinet wrote she takes "full responsibility for the hurtful words" used in the video. "I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public's confidence and integrity for the judiciary," Odinet wrote.Odinet's resignation is effective immediately, the letter said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Apologies Continents And Regions Discrimination Louisiana North America Racism And Racial Discrimination Resignations Societal Issues Society Southeastern United States The Americas United States Michelle Odinet Video Cable News Network Law Broadcasting Events Judge Footage Slur Forgiveness 