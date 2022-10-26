Los Angeles police have launched a criminal investigation into the recording of a conversation that included racist comments and was leaked online, leading to the resignation of two officials involved, the police chief said.

The leaked audio, which was posted anonymously on Reddit and obtained by The Los Angeles Times earlier this month, details a year-old conversation between then-City Council President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and then-Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

