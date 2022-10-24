Los Angeles officials are condemning the display of banners from a freeway overpass this weekend by a group of demonstrators seen in bystander photos showing support for antisemitic comments recently made by rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.

West has recently made a series of antisemitic outbursts, notably on October 8, when he tweeted he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.