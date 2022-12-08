A Los Angeles jury will meet for a sixth day Friday to continue its deliberations in the second sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer who is accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

Weinstein, awaiting the verdict from behind bars, faces two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women -- a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

