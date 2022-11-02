Los Angeles County officials reached an $8 million settlement with the family of 18-year-old Andrés Guardado, who was shot five times by a sheriff's deputy in June 2020, attorneys for his family said Tuesday.

"While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," Cristobal Guardado said in a written statement announcing the settlement.

CNN's Sarah Moon contributed to this report.

Tags