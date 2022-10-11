Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president resigns amid city council racist remarks scandal

Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, has resigned.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

A union federation president who was part of a leaked conversation in which Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez was heard making racist remarks about a fellow council member and his Black child has resigned, according to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned at a meeting Monday, the union said in a statement in which it called on elected officials who were present when the racist remarks were made to step down as well.

