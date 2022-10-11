A union federation president who was part of a leaked conversation in which Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez was heard making racist remarks about a fellow council member and his Black child has resigned, according to multiple reports.

Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, offered to resign at a meeting Monday, and the federation accepted it, The Los Angeles Times reported, citing two sources close to the situation.

CNN's Camila Bernal, Sarah Moon and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.