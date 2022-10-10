Los Angeles City Council president resigns from leadership role after audio leaked of her racist remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, seen here at a City Hall in August, is apologizing after allegedly making racist remarks toward a fellow council member and his Black child.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez has resigned as the legislative body's president after making racist remarks about a fellow council member and his Black child.

"I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments," Martinez said in a statement. "I'm so sorry."

