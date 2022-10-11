Los Angeles City Council member takes leave and labor union leader resigns amid scandal involving racist remarks

Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, has resigned.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez took a leave of absence and a labor union leader resigned as the fallout widened from a leaked audio recording of racist remarks by Martinez about a fellow council member and his Black child.

Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor -- who was part of the leaked conversation -- resigned at a meeting Monday, the union said in a statement in which it called on elected officials who were present when the racist remarks were made to step down as well.

