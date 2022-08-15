Longtime Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril dies at 92

Former basketball coach Pete Carril is seen here in January 2014 at the Bender Arena in Washington, DC. Carril, who coached the Princeton Tigers men's basketball team for 29 years, died on August 15 at the age of 92.

 Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Pete Carril, who coached the Princeton Tigers men's basketball team for 29 years, died Monday at age 92, according to a statement from the Carril family released through Princeton Athletics.

"The Carril family is sad to report that Coach Peter J. Carril passed away peacefully this morning," the family statement read. "We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days."

