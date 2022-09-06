Liz Truss takes over as UK prime minister after meeting Queen

New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Liz Truss waves as she leaves Conservative Party Headquarters on September 5 in London. The Conservative Party have elected Truss as their new leader replacing Boris Johnson.

 Carl Court/Getty Images

Liz Truss officially became the third female prime minister in British history on Tuesday following a transfer of power from her predecessor, Boris Johnson, who bowed out in a defiant speech following a series of scandals.

Truss, 47, enters office after winning the most votes in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Johnson, who announced his resignation in July. Her appointment fills a monthslong leadership void that the United Kingdom has endured as its worst economic crisis in decades has spiraled.

