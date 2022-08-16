Liz Cheney vows to carry on fight against Trump after conceding defeat in Wyoming primary

The immediate political future of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, seen here in September 2020, is at stake on August 16.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the most ardent Republican critic of Donald Trump in Congress, vowed to carry on her fight against the former President and the election-denying movement he leads in a speech Tuesday night after conceding defeat in her primary.

She'll lose to Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman, CNN projects.

