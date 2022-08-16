Liz Cheney falls to Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming GOP primary, CNN projects

The immediate political future of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, seen here in September 2020, is at stake on August 16.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the most ardent Republican critic of former President Donald Trump in Congress, will lose her primary to Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman, CNN projects.

Cheney, the last of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump's second impeachment to face voters, now becomes the eighth who will not be returning to Congress next year.

