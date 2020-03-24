The White House coronavirus task force is holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon:
alertfeatured
LIVE: White House coronavirus task force press conference - March 24
- HAVENS: Community leaders launch GwinnettCares website to help during coronavirus crisis
- New Rochelle was a major coronavirus cluster two weeks ago. Here's where it stands now.
- Lieutenant Dan the two-legged hound has been named the next Cadbury Bunny
- LIVE: White House coronavirus task force press conference - March 24
- The world's new heroes are medical workers
Articles
- Six more Gwinnett cities declare states of emergency during COVID-19 outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- Two trucks, one carrying Vidalia onions, collide on Ga. 316 in Lawrenceville, causing fire, shut down of highway
- Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain two of 23 areas picked for remote COVID-19 testing
- Gwinnett County Public Schools hesitant to speculate on future of meal deliveries, graduation, promotion criteria
- No new coronavirus cases in Gwinnett, but Barrow County sees first case; Georgia's total up by 51 confirmed cases
- Gwinnett County government closing all Lawrenceville-area buildings because of COVID-19
- Gwinnett warns business, park closures could be coming if voluntary steps are not taken to contain COVID-19
- Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills closing tonight due to coronavirus outbreak
- Gwinnett County modifies park hours, closes some areas to enforce social distancing
Images
Videos
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
Online Poll
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only and not meant for scientific use.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.